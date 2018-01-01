Teaching open source graphic design is a learning experience "Would you like to teach a class to high school sophomores?" the staff email asked. Well, sure I would! I work in St. Lawrence University's communications department, and I had always wanted to try teaching. Now I had an opportunity to teach whatever I wanted. Of course, I chose my two favorite subjects: graphic design and open source. I submitted a proposal to teach a class called Graphic Design Using Open Source Tools for the St. Lawrence University Scholars Enrichment Program (SLUSEP) over eight Saturday mornings. My proposal was approved, and I was ready to begin. How to begin? The only teaching I had done was as a Boy Scout leader, and this class had nothing to do with knots (except those in my stomach). I had to create a curriculum; prepare the hardware, environment and software; and figure out how to fill 2.5 hours each week with exciting, informative projects.

Manjaro Linux 17.1.0 Released With Latest Packages — Get This User-friendly Distro Here Following the September release of Manjaro Linux 17.0.3, the developers of this Arch Linux-based distro have shipped Manjaro Linux 17.1.0. Released on December 31st, 2017, it marks the last Manjaro offering of 2017. In other words, you can kickstart 2018 with this freshly baked desktop-oriented operating system. “This marks the last update of Manjaro in 2017. We wish you all the best for next year. Have fun and celebrate with family and friends,” the announcement reads.