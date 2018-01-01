Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 845 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The January 2018 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2018 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the January 2018 issue: * ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Chant * Tip Top Tips: Customizing Firefox 57 * GIMP Tutorial: Create A Color Swirl * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: StarBaseONE2 * Firefox 57: Faster, Leaner, Meaner * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner * SplashData's 100 Worst Passwords Of 2017 * Predictions For PCLinuxOS Computing In 2018 * And much more inside! This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote and Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2018-01.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201801epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201801mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Android Leftovers
Teaching open source graphic design is a learning experience
"Would you like to teach a class to high school sophomores?" the staff email asked. Well, sure I would! I work in St. Lawrence University's communications department, and I had always wanted to try teaching. Now I had an opportunity to teach whatever I wanted. Of course, I chose my two favorite subjects: graphic design and open source. I submitted a proposal to teach a class called Graphic Design Using Open Source Tools for the St. Lawrence University Scholars Enrichment Program (SLUSEP) over eight Saturday mornings. My proposal was approved, and I was ready to begin. How to begin? The only teaching I had done was as a Boy Scout leader, and this class had nothing to do with knots (except those in my stomach). I had to create a curriculum; prepare the hardware, environment and software; and figure out how to fill 2.5 hours each week with exciting, informative projects.
Manjaro Linux 17.1.0 Released With Latest Packages — Get This User-friendly Distro Here
Following the September release of Manjaro Linux 17.0.3, the developers of this Arch Linux-based distro have shipped Manjaro Linux 17.1.0. Released on December 31st, 2017, it marks the last Manjaro offering of 2017. In other words, you can kickstart 2018 with this freshly baked desktop-oriented operating system. “This marks the last update of Manjaro in 2017. We wish you all the best for next year. Have fun and celebrate with family and friends,” the announcement reads.
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
Recent comments
2 days 19 hours ago
6 days 17 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago