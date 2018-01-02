The January 2018 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2018 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the January 2018 issue:
* ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Chant
* Tip Top Tips: Customizing Firefox 57
* GIMP Tutorial: Create A Color Swirl
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: StarBaseONE2
* Firefox 57: Faster, Leaner, Meaner
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* SplashData's 100 Worst Passwords Of 2017
* Predictions For PCLinuxOS Computing In 2018
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote and Meemaw.
Download the PDF (6.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2018-01.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201801epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (5.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201801mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
