Black Lab Software Releases Freespire 3.0 & Linspire 7.0 Linux Operating Systems
After giving users free copies of Linspire 7.0 for Christmas, Black Lab Software's CEO Roberto J. Dohnert is now also releasing the freely distributed Freespire 3.0 operating system, a slimmed down version of the commercial Linspire 7.0, which can now be purchased from the developer's website. "While both contain common kernel and common utilities, they are targeted towards two different user bases. Freespire is a FOSS distribution geared for the general Linux community," reads the announcement. "Linspire is a commercial release which builds on the elegant Freespire foundation."
Best Linux Music Players To Stream Online Music
For all the music lovers, what better way to enjoy music and relax than to stream your music online. Below are some of the best Linux music players out there you can use to stream music online and how you can get them running on your machine. It will be worth your while.
10 Reasons Why Linux Is Better Than Windows
It is often seen that people get confused over choosing Windows or Linux as host operating system in both server and desktop spaces. People will focus on aspects of cost, the functionality provided, hardware compatibility, support, reliability, security, pre-built software, cloud-readiness etc. before they finalize. In this regard, this article covers ten reasons of using Linux over Windows.
OpenShot's 2018 Plans
