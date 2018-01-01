Language Selection

Red Hat Financial News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of January 2018 04:08:57 PM Filed under
Red Hat
»

More in Tux Machines

Black Lab Software Releases Freespire 3.0 & Linspire 7.0 Linux Operating Systems

After giving users free copies of Linspire 7.0 for Christmas, Black Lab Software's CEO Roberto J. Dohnert is now also releasing the freely distributed Freespire 3.0 operating system, a slimmed down version of the commercial Linspire 7.0, which can now be purchased from the developer's website. "While both contain common kernel and common utilities, they are targeted towards two different user bases. Freespire is a FOSS distribution geared for the general Linux community," reads the announcement. "Linspire is a commercial release which builds on the elegant Freespire foundation." Read more

Best Linux Music Players To Stream Online Music

​For all the music lovers, what better way to enjoy music and relax than to stream your music online. Below are some of the best Linux music players out there you can use to stream music online and how you can get them running on your machine. It will be worth your while. Read more

10 Reasons Why Linux Is Better Than Windows

​It is often seen that people get confused over choosing Windows or Linux as host operating system in both server and desktop spaces. People will focus on aspects of cost, the functionality provided, hardware compatibility, support, reliability, security, pre-built software, cloud-readiness etc. before they finalize. In this regard, this article covers ten reasons of using Linux over Windows. Read more

OpenShot's 2018 Plans

  • Happy New Year 2018!
    Happy New Year! Last year was an amazing year for OpenShot, with huge stability and performance improvements, a new interactive transform tool, improvements to animation & key-frames, a new website (translated in 10 languages), a new cloud API (for video automation), improved playback speed, and more than 1 million installs of OpenShot 2.x. Now that 2018 has arrived, I thought it would be fun to discuss the future of OpenShot, and where it's heading for the next year.
  • OpenShot Wants to Crash Less in 2018
    Open source video editor OpenShot has shared a list of 'favourite ideas for 2018' that include improving stability, improving the UI and adding more effects.
  • OpenShot Video Editor Planning For Many Improvements In 2018
    The OpenShot open-source non-linear video editor is planning for many improvements this year.

