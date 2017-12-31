OpenShot's 2018 Plans
Happy New Year 2018!
Happy New Year! Last year was an amazing year for OpenShot, with huge stability and performance improvements, a new interactive transform tool, improvements to animation & key-frames, a new website (translated in 10 languages), a new cloud API (for video automation), improved playback speed, and more than 1 million installs of OpenShot 2.x. Now that 2018 has arrived, I thought it would be fun to discuss the future of OpenShot, and where it's heading for the next year.
OpenShot Wants to Crash Less in 2018
Open source video editor OpenShot has shared a list of 'favourite ideas for 2018' that include improving stability, improving the UI and adding more effects.
OpenShot Video Editor Planning For Many Improvements In 2018
The OpenShot open-source non-linear video editor is planning for many improvements this year.
