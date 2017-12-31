Black Lab Software Releases Freespire 3.0 & Linspire 7.0 Linux Operating Systems
After giving users free copies of Linspire 7.0 for Christmas, Black Lab Software's CEO Roberto J. Dohnert is now also releasing the freely distributed Freespire 3.0 operating system, a slimmed down version of the commercial Linspire 7.0, which can now be purchased from the developer's website.
"While both contain common kernel and common utilities, they are targeted towards two different user bases. Freespire is a FOSS distribution geared for the general Linux community," reads the announcement. "Linspire is a commercial release which builds on the elegant Freespire foundation."
