Games: Seven: The Days Long Gone, Road Dogs, DUSK, BRAIN / OUT, Ruggnar
A Linux version of open-world RPG 'Seven: The Days Long Gone' is a realistic option
Early last month we posted an article about the developer of Seven: The Days Long Gone [Steam, Official Site] asking on Steam about future platforms for the game, it seems they've taken note of all the requests for a Linux version.
Free to play vehicle-based MMO 'Road Dogs' adds Linux support
Retro-inspired FPS 'DUSK' should still come to Linux after the main launch
Free to play multiplayer shooter 'BRAIN / OUT' adds special missions in the latest update
In 'Ruggnar' you control a dwarf with a candle-hat searching for treasure
