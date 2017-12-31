Mesa Grew By Nearly 250,000 Lines Of Code In 2017 Across 10k Commits
For those wondering Mesa's rate of change last year while adding in many OpenGL 4.5~4.6 features, a lot of Vulkan driver activity, countless performance optimizations, and the plethora of other work that took place in 2017, here are some numbers.
Yesterday I ran GitStats on the Mesa code-base for being curious about how 2017 looks from the development numbers.
- Mesa saw 465,765 lines of code added and 216,715 lines of code removed.. or a net gain of 249,050 lines of code. That came across 10,334 commits. While there was a ton of work landing in 2017, this was actually lighter than in 2016 when seeing 10,910 commits with 559,114 lines added and 263,342 removed (+295k).
