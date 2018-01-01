Language Selection

  • How I teach open source to true newcomers

    Those who are new to the idea of open organizations (and open source in general) may have a difficult time envisioning how the open organization principles are incorporated as part of an existing culture. Many of these folks may not be participating in—or even have had extensive exposure to—an open organization, and therefore may not have ready access to a live community from which to observe and from which to learn.

    This exercise allows participants to create their own communities and then evaluate them with respect to the Open Organization Maturity Model. It is intended to allow participants to gain an understanding of how open organization principles could be implemented within a culture. The process of creating a community allows the participants to clearly understand how the community works, providing a solid foundation for the process of evaluating the community with respect to the Open Organization Maturity Model. The application of the model provides participants the opportunity to test their understanding of open organization principles by evaluating their inclusion in a known environment.

  • Haiku monthly activity report - 12/2017

    Who doesn't like them? I updated the Haiku stats to keep track of the activity in our git repository. The overall number of commits is very similar to 2016 (which was our quietest year so far) with more than 1300 commits (far from the 5555 commits in 2009). Our author of the year is waddlesplash with 213 commitsi, followed by PulkoMandy, Korli, Humdinger, Kallisti5, and Skipp_OSX. 65 different commiters made changes to Haiku this year, a net increase from 48 in 2016, but not reaching as high as 2012 (83 different committers). In the week-by-week graph you can also clearly see the effect of the coding sprint, which is of course the week with most commits.

  • Haiku OS Ends 2017 On A High Note With Better USB 3.0 & UEFI Abilities

    While Haiku OS is incredibly close to delivering their long-awaited beta, it didn't end up materializing in 2017 but they still made much headway into this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.

    •  

  • Open Source Is Not A Silver Bullet

    OSS is in our everyday lives today. The chances are that you are reading this article using a web browser based on OSS (Chrome, Firefox, and Safari). Much of the Internet is operating on OSS components including Linux OS, Apache web servers, MySQL databases and hundreds of browser components used by thousands of websites around the Internet. Even Apple, known for a very user- and design-centric products is based at its core on many OSS components.

  • Supporting Conservancy Makes a Difference

    Earlier this year, in February, I wrote a blog post encouraging people to donate to where I work, Software Freedom Conservancy. I've not otherwise blogged too much this year. It's been a rough year for many reasons, and while I personally and Conservancy in general have accomplished some very important work this year, I'm reminded as always that more resources do make things easier.

    I understand the urge, given how bad the larger political crises have gotten, to want to give to charities other than those related to software freedom. There are important causes out there that have become more urgent this year.

  • Standard Ebooks: Free and liberated ebooks, carefully produced for the true book lover.

    Standard Ebooks is a volunteer driven, not-for-profit project that produces lovingly formatted, open source, and free public domain ebooks.

  • Open Access Weathers a Governmental Sea Change: 2017 in Review

    In the first few weeks of 2017, just days after President Donald Trump took office, reports emerged that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture were instructing scientists on staff not to talk to the public or the press. The reports raised serious questions among open access advocates: what does it mean to advocate for public access to publicly funded scientific research at a time when the future of public funding for science itself is in question?

    Put most simply, open access is the practice of making research and other materials freely available online, ideally under licenses that allow anyone to share and adapt them. Open access publishing has long been the center of a debate over the future of academic publishing: on one side of the debate sit citizen scientists, journalists, and other members of the public eager to access and use scientific research even though they can’t afford expensive journal subscriptions and don’t have institutional access to even-more-expensive online repositories. On the other, a handful of large publishers with a massive vested interest in preserving the status quo.

    In recent years, the U.S. government was a key player in the fight for open access. In 2013, the White House directed all agencies that fund scientific research to enact policies requiring that that research be made available to the public after a year, one of the biggest wins for open access in the past decade. More recently, the Executive Branch spearheaded strong sense policies on access to government-funded software and educational resources.

  • How Log Analysis Can Bring Front-End Engineers on Call

    At the time series-focused Influx Days in San Francisco, presenters offered many unique views of log data. From talks on better analyzing log streams to bitter warnings against identifying what’s “normal,” the one-day event featured a range of ways enterprises can apply new techniques. The goal: get their arms around the near-infinite supply of logging and monitoring data their systems generate.

    Emily Nakashima, a front-end engineer at Honeycomb.io, gave a talk specifically targeted at bringing JavaScript front-end developers into the problem mitigation workflow. To do that, she said, you’ll need to extend your logging analysis all the way to the front-end JavaScript.

today's howtos

KDE and GNOME: Qt 6.0, Auditing Licenses in KDE Frameworks FreeBSD Packaging, Richer Shadows, Endless and GTK+

  • With Qt 6.0 Development To Heat Up, 2018 Should Be Exciting For Qt
    Qt 6.0 planning has begun and we should be hearing more about this next major tool-kit update as the year goes on. Here's some of what we can expect from Qt in the near future.
  • Auditing Licenses in KDE Frameworks FreeBSD Packaging
    FreeBSD is getting more serious about license metadata in the packages produced by the project — that is, the binary distribution of software produced from licensed source code. A lot of software in FreeBSD “proper” is (naturally) BSD-licensed, and a lot of Free Software packaged by FreeBSD is (also naturally) GPL licensed. But the different licenses carry different obligations, so it’s good to keep track of the exact licensing applied to each bit of software.
  • Richer Shadows
    We decided to make them larger and deeper by default, and center them horizontally so that there’s a shadow on the left edges of windows and menus as well. I was honored to produce the patch, and I’m happy to report that it’s been accepted and merged! Starting in Plasma 5.12, here’s how shadows will look...
  • Have a great 2018!
    Workwise, it’s been another very busy year at Endless. I am still in charge of the App Center (our GNOME Software fork) and doing what I can to tame this beast. Endless’ mission has always been a noble one, but with the current direction of the world it’s even more significant and needed; so I will continue to give my best and hope we can keep making a difference in less fortunate regions.
  • GTK+ Custom Widgets: General Definitions
    Writing a GTK+ custom widget with is Vala easy. First all create an XML definition with a top level container widget and a set of child ones. You can use Glade to do so. This is not a tutorial for Glade, so let start at with an already designed template UI file.

Red Hat News Leftovers and New Fedora Build

  • Red Hat honors former chairman with donation to The Shelton Leadership Center
    As we kick off 2018, Red Hat is proud to announce that we are making a donation to the Shelton Leadership Center in honor of General H. Hugh Shelton’s (U.S. Army Retired) years of service to the company. General Shelton served on Red Hat’s board of directors for more than 14 years, seven of those as chairman. During his time at Red Hat, he provided leadership and direction that guided us through exciting milestones and helped us grow to a $2 billion, +11,000 associate organization.
  • Red Hat steps up with Multi-Architecture Solutions for HPC
    Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides the foundation for many HPC software stacks and is available across multiple hardware architectures. It is at the core of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Openshift, both of which are part of many HPC environments. Large supercomputing sites like Oak Ridge National Laboratory use Red Hat OpenStack Platform to make their systems more accessible. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat Ansible Automation are also compelling for HPC as they can enable better application portability and system provisioning and automation.
  • Just the Facts on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
  • Red Hat: Don't Panic Over Amazon's Move into Enterprise, Says Deutsche
  • F27-20171226 updated lives released.
    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.8-300 kernel.  

FOSS Security Updates and Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018

  • Security updates for Tuesday
  • Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018
    The cyberattack on the Equifax credit reporting agency in 2017, which led to the theft of Social Security numbers, birth dates, and other data on almost half the U.S. population, was a stark reminder that hackers are thinking big when it comes to targets. Other companies that hold lots of sensitive information will be in their sights in 2018. Marc Goodman, a security expert and the author of Future Crimes, thinks data brokers who hold information about things such as people’s personal Web browsing habits will be especially popular targets. “These companies are unregulated, and when one leaks, all hell will break loose,” he says.

