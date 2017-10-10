Debian Development and Ubuntu Derivatives
-
Reproducible builds folks: Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #140
12 package reviews have been added, 23 have been updated and 45 have been removed in this week, adding to our knowledge about identified issues.
-
Debian {Developers, Maintainers} in Kerala
We have three Debian Developers and two Debian Maintainers here in Kerala.
-
My Debian Activities in December 2017
This month I accepted 222 packages and rejected 39 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted this month was 348.
According to the statistic I now passed the mark of 12000 accepted packages.
-
[Older] Debian and the GDPR
GDPR is a new EU regulation for privacy. The name is short for "General Data Protection Regulation" and it covers all organisations that handle personal data of EU citizens and EU residents. It will become enforceable May 25, 2018 (Towel Day). This will affect Debian. I think it's time for Debian to start working on compliance, mainly because the GDPR requires sensible things.
-
Linspire Is Back From The Dead In 2018
Remember Linspire? The Linux distribution formerly known as "Lindows" is back from the dead...
Linspire/Lindows was the Debian/Ubuntu-based operating system targeting the home desktop that dated back to 2001 when founded by controversial figure Michael Robertson. Back in the day it tried to offer an easier time with Linux package management and graphical utilities along with shipping Wine in its much earlier form for Windows software compatibility... Linspire 6.0 is a decade old but now Linspire and Freespire are being lifted back up.
-
smdavis.us Is Now bluesabre.org!
So, you’ve clicked on a link or came to check for a new release at smdavis.us, and now you’re here at bluesabre.org. Fear not! Everything is working just as it should.
To kick off 2018, I’ve started tidying up my personal brand. Since my website has consistently been about FOSS updates, I’ve transitioned to a more fitting .org domain. The .org TLD is often associated with community and open source initiatives, and the content you’ll find here is always going to fit that bill. You can continue to expect a steady stream of Xfce and Xubuntu updates.
-
