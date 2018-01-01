Red Hat News Leftovers and New Fedora Build
Red Hat honors former chairman with donation to The Shelton Leadership Center
As we kick off 2018, Red Hat is proud to announce that we are making a donation to the Shelton Leadership Center in honor of General H. Hugh Shelton’s (U.S. Army Retired) years of service to the company. General Shelton served on Red Hat’s board of directors for more than 14 years, seven of those as chairman. During his time at Red Hat, he provided leadership and direction that guided us through exciting milestones and helped us grow to a $2 billion, +11,000 associate organization.
Red Hat steps up with Multi-Architecture Solutions for HPC
Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides the foundation for many HPC software stacks and is available across multiple hardware architectures. It is at the core of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Openshift, both of which are part of many HPC environments. Large supercomputing sites like Oak Ridge National Laboratory use Red Hat OpenStack Platform to make their systems more accessible. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat Ansible Automation are also compelling for HPC as they can enable better application portability and system provisioning and automation.
Just the Facts on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Red Hat: Don't Panic Over Amazon's Move into Enterprise, Says Deutsche
F27-20171226 updated lives released.
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.8-300 kernel.
