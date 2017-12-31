today's howtos
-
How to Get Domain and IP Address Information Using WHOIS Command
-
How Install Tripleo(Openstack on Openstack) UnderCloud on CentOS 7
-
Best open source tutorials in 2017
-
Enabling Byteman Script with Red Hat JBoss Fuse and AMQ
-
Develop and Deploy on OpenShift Online Starter using Red Hat JBoss Developer Studio
-
Introduction to modern network load balancing and proxying
It was brought to my attention recently that there is a dearth of introductory educational material available about modern network load balancing and proxying. I thought to myself: How can this be? Load balancing is one of the core concepts required for building reliable distributed systems. Surely there must be quality information available? I searched and found the pickings are indeed slim. The Wikipedia articles on load balancing and proxy servers contain overviews of some concepts but not a fluid treatment of the subject, especially as it pertains to modern microservice architectures. A Google search for load balancing primarily turns up vendor pages that are heavy on buzzwords and light on details.
-
Fix Windows and Linux Showing Different Times When Dual Booting
-
Why You Should Still Love Telnet
Telnet, the protocol and the command line tool, were how system administrators used to log into remote servers. However, due to the fact that there is no encryption all communication, including passwords, are sent in plaintext meant that Telnet was abandoned in favour of SSH almost as soon as SSH was created.
For the purposes of logging into a remote server, you should never, and probably have never considered it. This does not mean that the telnet command is not a very useful tool when used for debugging remote connection problems.
-
How to Set Up Your Own Home VPN Server
-
How to check list of users in Unix
-
The Uniq Command Tutorial With Examples For Beginners
-
xfs file system commands with examples
-
How to Fix Blank Google Maps In Chrome
-
How To Find Or Search (Top-10) Largest Or Biggest Files In Linux
-
Linux uptime Command Explained for Beginners with Examples
-
