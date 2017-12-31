Language Selection

Servers: UCS App Center and Tips to Help Your Company Succeed in the Server Side

Tuesday 2nd of January 2018 10:46:27 PM Filed under
Server
  • Install Range of Enterprise Applications in Few Clicks with UCS App Center

    Since the rise of smartphones digital distribution platforms for computer software have multiplied and with them the use of applications as “apps”. Major players in this field are Apple and Google offering all kinds of apps that are easy to download and integrate on people’s mobiles.

    But what about server and business applications for an organization that can be used both on-premise and in the cloud? How about being able to install a whole range of enterprise applications and integrate them in your IT environment with just a few clicks?

  • 7 Tips to Help Your Company Succeed in the Cloud

    That statement is a reflection of the state of our industry: companies and investors are looking to improve the focus on delivering and developing a product and less time and investment on maintaining infrastructure. The needs of our products have not changed - but how we create and maintain them has. As Linux and open source professionals of all types, we are at the center of this revolution. Not only is Linux the “foundation” for most public cloud providers; studies show a steady dominance of Linux deployments in the cloud and the growth of container technologies such as Docker further grow the number of active Linux installs.

    The Linux and Dice Open Source Jobs Report echoes the importance of open source in companies today, with 60 percent looking for full-time professionals with open source experience. Plus, nearly half (47 percent) of hiring managers said they’ll pay for certifications just to bring employees up to speed on open source projects.

KDE and GNOME: Qt 6.0, Auditing Licenses in KDE Frameworks FreeBSD Packaging, Richer Shadows, Endless and GTK+

  • With Qt 6.0 Development To Heat Up, 2018 Should Be Exciting For Qt
    Qt 6.0 planning has begun and we should be hearing more about this next major tool-kit update as the year goes on. Here's some of what we can expect from Qt in the near future.
  • Auditing Licenses in KDE Frameworks FreeBSD Packaging
    FreeBSD is getting more serious about license metadata in the packages produced by the project — that is, the binary distribution of software produced from licensed source code. A lot of software in FreeBSD “proper” is (naturally) BSD-licensed, and a lot of Free Software packaged by FreeBSD is (also naturally) GPL licensed. But the different licenses carry different obligations, so it’s good to keep track of the exact licensing applied to each bit of software.
  • Richer Shadows
    We decided to make them larger and deeper by default, and center them horizontally so that there’s a shadow on the left edges of windows and menus as well. I was honored to produce the patch, and I’m happy to report that it’s been accepted and merged! Starting in Plasma 5.12, here’s how shadows will look...
  • Have a great 2018!
    Workwise, it’s been another very busy year at Endless. I am still in charge of the App Center (our GNOME Software fork) and doing what I can to tame this beast. Endless’ mission has always been a noble one, but with the current direction of the world it’s even more significant and needed; so I will continue to give my best and hope we can keep making a difference in less fortunate regions.
  • GTK+ Custom Widgets: General Definitions
    Writing a GTK+ custom widget with is Vala easy. First all create an XML definition with a top level container widget and a set of child ones. You can use Glade to do so. This is not a tutorial for Glade, so let start at with an already designed template UI file.

Red Hat News Leftovers and New Fedora Build

  • Red Hat honors former chairman with donation to The Shelton Leadership Center
    As we kick off 2018, Red Hat is proud to announce that we are making a donation to the Shelton Leadership Center in honor of General H. Hugh Shelton’s (U.S. Army Retired) years of service to the company. General Shelton served on Red Hat’s board of directors for more than 14 years, seven of those as chairman. During his time at Red Hat, he provided leadership and direction that guided us through exciting milestones and helped us grow to a $2 billion, +11,000 associate organization.
  • Red Hat steps up with Multi-Architecture Solutions for HPC
    Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides the foundation for many HPC software stacks and is available across multiple hardware architectures. It is at the core of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Openshift, both of which are part of many HPC environments. Large supercomputing sites like Oak Ridge National Laboratory use Red Hat OpenStack Platform to make their systems more accessible. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat Ansible Automation are also compelling for HPC as they can enable better application portability and system provisioning and automation.
  • Just the Facts on Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
  • Red Hat: Don't Panic Over Amazon's Move into Enterprise, Says Deutsche
  • F27-20171226 updated lives released.
    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.8-300 kernel.  

FOSS Security Updates and Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018

  • Security updates for Tuesday
  • Six Cyber Threats to Really Worry About in 2018
    The cyberattack on the Equifax credit reporting agency in 2017, which led to the theft of Social Security numbers, birth dates, and other data on almost half the U.S. population, was a stark reminder that hackers are thinking big when it comes to targets. Other companies that hold lots of sensitive information will be in their sights in 2018. Marc Goodman, a security expert and the author of Future Crimes, thinks data brokers who hold information about things such as people’s personal Web browsing habits will be especially popular targets. “These companies are unregulated, and when one leaks, all hell will break loose,” he says.

