Software: 20 Must-Have Linux Apps from 2017, Linux Release Roundup, Alibaba's Browser
The Top 20 Must-Have Linux Apps from 2017
2017 was a good year for many apps. Steam received better updates, Skype for Linux got a design overhaul, and GNOME Tweak Tool will soon be the only tweak tool you’ll need on Ubuntu.
Months ago we compiled a list of the 20 Must-Have Ubuntu Apps in 2017. Now that 2017 has ended we decided to take a look back on how Linux applications have fared so far in general and compile a list of Top 20 Must-Have Linux Apps from 2017.
Linux Release Roundup: LibreOffice, Dash to Dock, Tilix + More
Some of us will have spent the past week gorging on mince pies and chocolates, making out under mistletoe, and suffering the seasonable indignity of Christmas-themed Hallmark films on Channel 5.
But not everyone.
If you’re of the developer variety you might have used your Christmas downtime to work on your own personal projects — just like the developers of the following apps did.
A Browser You’ve Never Heard of Is Dethroning Google in Asia
A mobile browser rarely used in the West has outflanked Google’s Chrome in some of Asia’s fastest-growing markets, giving owner Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. an advantage in the race among technology giants to capture the next generation of internet users.
