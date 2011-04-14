Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of January 2018 06:20:25 AM

All those contributions are leading to growth in open source in general. In its 2017 Octoverse report, GitHub, the largest online repository for open source projects, reported that it now has more than 24 million users and more than 25 million public repositories.

Of course, some among those 25 million public repositories are more important than others. In several areas, open source projects have become the dominant technology, and IT professionals who want to keep their skills relevant need to at least be familiar with these projects.

Here are ten open source projects that, in light of current trends, will likely be particularly important for IT pros to know in 2018.