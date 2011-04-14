Android Leftovers
-
Pixel 2 Portrait Mode gets ported to Nexus 5X, 6P, original Pixels and more
-
This $20 Raspberry Pi rival runs Android and offers 4K video
-
Android Go could bring Oreo to smartphones as cheap as $30 in India starting this month
-
OmniROM's Android 8.1 Oreo builds go on a weekly update schedule
-
OnePlus pulls OxygenOS Oreo Open Beta for the OnePlus 5T
-
CAD renders of the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra leak
-
The Galaxy S8's screen is randomly turning on for some people
-
Android Auto gearing up to go wireless ahead of CES 2018
-
Eelo: A Google-less Android alternative emerges
-
Some Android games are quietly using your microphone to track your TV habits
-
Google rolls out security patch for Android devices
-
Google Releases January 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel and Nexus Devices
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 712 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin
Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”
GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide
today's howtos
More on Valve's Denial
Recent comments
38 min 10 sec ago
57 min 1 sec ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 days 18 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago
2 weeks 4 hours ago
2 weeks 4 hours ago