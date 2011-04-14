Wine 2.0.4
Wine Announcement
The Wine maintenance release 2.0.4 is now available.
Wine 2.0.4 Brings Civilization VI, Mafia 3, WinRAR, and Mixcraft 8 Improvements
While the Linux world is waiting impatiently for the major Wine 3.0 release, which was promised to use by the end of 2017, the Wine team announced today the availability of Wine 2.0.4.
Wine 2.0.4 is the fourth stability and bugfix release of the Wine 2.0 stable series of the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems.
Wine 2.0.4 Released While Wine 3.0 Is Just Around The Corner
While Wine 3.0 is expected to be released later this month, Wine 2.0.4 is available right now as the current stable release for running Windows programs on Linux.
