Games: Valve, Humble, x86 Security Changes
-
Valve responds to accusations of erroneous Steam cheating bans on Linux
Valve has responded to accusations that it is automatically banning Linux Steam accounts simply for having certain phrases in their usernames, calling the claims "a tactic employed by cheaters to try and sow discord and distrust among anticheat systems".
The reports first surfaced over the weekend, when some users took to Valve's github bug repositories claiming that Steam accounts on Linux featuring the phrase "catbot" were being banned by Valve's anti-cheating software.
"Catbot" is a name associated with a type of nuisance, auto-aim cheat bot, often seen in the likes of Team Fortress 2. Reports suggested that all Linux accounts with "catbot" in their name were being blanket banned by Valve, regardless of whether cheating had occurred.
-
[Corrected] No, Valve Anti-Cheat is not banning Linux users for having "catbot" in their username
Valve software engineer John McDonald made the statement on the associated Reddit story, and you can read it in full here. He says simply "the bug report is incorrect," and hypothesises that it and many other posts in the thread are an attempt to foment distrust of anticheat systems.
-
The 'Humble Staff Picks Bundle: Scribble' seems like a nice deal for Linux gamers
If you're in the mood to pick up some cheap games the Humble Staff Picks Bundle: Scribble is now available and it has a few Linux games.
-
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
With the recently published Initial Benchmarks Of The Performance Impact Resulting From Linux's x86 Security Changes, one of the common questions that came up is whether gaming performance is adversely affected by the x86 Page Table Isolation changes recently merged to the Linux kernel.
-
Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin
Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”
GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide
More on Valve's Denial
