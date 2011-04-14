Openness/Sharing/Collaboration and Open Access
Jimmy Song Uses Andreas Antonopoulos Model, Open Sources Forthcoming Book
Bitcoin core developer Jimmy Song will open source write his book, Programming Bitcoin, to be published by O’Reilly in the Fall of 2018. Mr. Song acknowledges and tells of his discussion with noted bitcoin evangelist Andreas Antonopoulos about the best way to put together a book of this kind. Mr. Antonopoulos’ Mastering Bitcoin was also put out in open source as it was being written, allowing for comments, corrections, additions by the ecosystem. It too was eventually published by O’Reilly. In fact, Mr. Antonopoulos wrote the publisher, explaining why Mr. Song was the appropriate choice for the project.
To combat soaring textbook costs, look to an open-source approach
For university and college faculty, the start of a new year means it is once again time for our inboxes to be flooded with e-mails from students asking "Do I really need the textbook?" or "May I use an older edition?" And for good reason. The cost of textbooks has risen by 1,041 per cent since 1977, more than triple the rate of inflation. Textbooks can cost anywhere between $50 and $450 for a single course, accounting for up to 40 per cent of a postsecondary student's educational costs.
As a faculty member, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of exorbitant textbook costs on my students' educational outcomes (for a glimpse, follow the hashtag #textbookbrokeBC). According to my latest research, published in the International Review of Research on Open and Distributed Learning, 54 per cent of B.C. students do without at least one of their required textbooks, while 27 per cent take fewer courses and 17 per cent drop courses, all because of high textbook costs. What is more, these students are more likely to hold a student loan, be working more hours a week and self-identify as a visible minority.
Pre-print Open Access Site arXiv Surpasses Billion Download Mark
The pre-print database for scientists to test the peer review waters was set up in 1991 as a relatively simple electronic bulletin board on a single computer.
Twenty-six years later, the site arXiv.org has surpassed a full billion downloads of papers – and receives more than 10 million submissions each month, they said. Scientific giants like Stephen Hawking and the physicists of the LIGO facility at Caltech have even debuted some of their latest publications on the site.
The organizers of the database, which is housed at the Cornell University Library, said that the pre-print method is helping to push discovery and intellectual cooperation.
