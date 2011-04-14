For university and college faculty, the start of a new year means it is once again time for our inboxes to be flooded with e-mails from students asking "Do I really need the textbook?" or "May I use an older edition?" And for good reason. The cost of textbooks has risen by 1,041 per cent since 1977, more than triple the rate of inflation. Textbooks can cost anywhere between $50 and $450 for a single course, accounting for up to 40 per cent of a postsecondary student's educational costs.

As a faculty member, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of exorbitant textbook costs on my students' educational outcomes (for a glimpse, follow the hashtag #textbookbrokeBC). According to my latest research, published in the International Review of Research on Open and Distributed Learning, 54 per cent of B.C. students do without at least one of their required textbooks, while 27 per cent take fewer courses and 17 per cent drop courses, all because of high textbook costs. What is more, these students are more likely to hold a student loan, be working more hours a week and self-identify as a visible minority.