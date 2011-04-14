Language Selection

Openness/Sharing/Collaboration and Open Access

OSS
  • Jimmy Song Uses Andreas Antonopoulos Model, Open Sources Forthcoming Book

    Bitcoin core developer Jimmy Song will open source write his book, Programming Bitcoin, to be published by O’Reilly in the Fall of 2018. Mr. Song acknowledges and tells of his discussion with noted bitcoin evangelist Andreas Antonopoulos about the best way to put together a book of this kind. Mr. Antonopoulos’ Mastering Bitcoin was also put out in open source as it was being written, allowing for comments, corrections, additions by the ecosystem. It too was eventually published by O’Reilly. In fact, Mr. Antonopoulos wrote the publisher, explaining why Mr. Song was the appropriate choice for the project.

  • To combat soaring textbook costs, look to an open-source approach

    For university and college faculty, the start of a new year means it is once again time for our inboxes to be flooded with e-mails from students asking "Do I really need the textbook?" or "May I use an older edition?" And for good reason. The cost of textbooks has risen by 1,041 per cent since 1977, more than triple the rate of inflation. Textbooks can cost anywhere between $50 and $450 for a single course, accounting for up to 40 per cent of a postsecondary student's educational costs.

    As a faculty member, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of exorbitant textbook costs on my students' educational outcomes (for a glimpse, follow the hashtag #textbookbrokeBC). According to my latest research, published in the International Review of Research on Open and Distributed Learning, 54 per cent of B.C. students do without at least one of their required textbooks, while 27 per cent take fewer courses and 17 per cent drop courses, all because of high textbook costs. What is more, these students are more likely to hold a student loan, be working more hours a week and self-identify as a visible minority.

  • Pre-print Open Access Site arXiv Surpasses Billion Download Mark

    The pre-print database for scientists to test the peer review waters was set up in 1991 as a relatively simple electronic bulletin board on a single computer.

    Twenty-six years later, the site arXiv.org has surpassed a full billion downloads of papers – and receives more than 10 million submissions each month, they said. Scientific giants like Stephen Hawking and the physicists of the LIGO facility at Caltech have even debuted some of their latest publications on the site.

    The organizers of the database, which is housed at the Cornell University Library, said that the pre-print method is helping to push discovery and intellectual cooperation.

Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin

  • Linode and Vultr no longer disables SELinux by default in Fedora Server 27
    The two virtual private server (VPS) hosting providers Linode and Vultr have been offering server instances of Fedora Server with Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) enforcement disabled by default. New instances deployed with Fedora Server 27 now enable SELinux in enforcing mode by default; aligning them to the upstream Fedora defaults. SELinux is a mandatory access control system managed by a set of security policies that the Kernel use to limit what processes and users can do on the system. One of Fedora’s differentiating features compared to other Linux distributions is its well-maintained and low-friction default SELinux policy set.
  • Massive Security Flaw In Intel CPUs: Upcoming Linux & Windows Fixes To Slow Down Your PC
  • Critical Flaw Reported In phpMyAdmin Lets Attackers Damage Databases
    A critical security vulnerability has been reported in phpMyAdmin—one of the most popular applications for managing the MySQL database—which could allow remote attackers to perform dangerous database operations just by tricking administrators into clicking a link. Discovered by an Indian security researcher, Ashutosh Barot, the vulnerability is a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attack and affects phpMyAdmin versions 4.7.x (prior to 4.7.7).

Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”

GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Read more Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide

More on Valve's Denial

