AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure", DragonFlyBSD Adds Intel Coffee Lake Graphics Support
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Right now with the big mysterious security vulnerability causing the rush of the x86 Page Table Isolation work that landed in the Linux kernel days ago, it's believed to be a problem only affecting Intel CPUs. But at least for now the mainline kernel is still treating AMD CPUs as "insecure" and is too taking a performance hit.
Besides my initial benchmarks of the performance impact as a result of this x86 workaround in the Linux 4.15 kernel, I've been working on various other tests since yesterday and one of them was just seeing what happens on AMD hardware.
Intel Coffee Lake Graphics Support Added To DragonFlyBSD
DragonFlyBSD should now have initial support for Intel's latest-generation "Coffee Lake" graphics.
With these recent Intel CPUs having effectively the same graphics hardware as Kabylake but just renaming the "HD Graphics" to "UHD Graphics", the DragonFlyBSD support addition mainly comes down to adding in the new PCI IDs, similar to some of the other open-source Intel graphics driver patches elsewhere.
