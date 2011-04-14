Software: Downloaders, KBibTeX, Atelier and KDE
cURL vs. wget: Their Differences, Usage and Which One You Should Use
For downloading files directly from the Linux command line, there are two utilities that immediately come to mind: wget and cURL. They share a lot of features and can easily get many of the same tasks accomplished.
Though they share similar features, they aren’t exactly the same. These programs fit slightly different roles and use cases, and do have traits that make each better for certain situations.
KBibTeX 0.7 (the final version for KDE4)
After a beta version in September and a release candidate in October, there is finally a release of KBibTeX 0.7.
A tag has been set and tar balls have been published.
The only changes compared to the release candidate are attempts to fix online search issues with Google Scholar and IEEE Xplore.
New Year, New Atelier
There are about two months now that AtCore reached its beta stage and we release it with the test client. On my Docker Hub account, the image of AtCore(Master and Beta) was pulled more than 30 times, and based on my Analytics data the AppImage, Windows and MacOs versions were downloaded 30 times.
KDE Community Goal: Streamlined onboarding of new contributors
Over the second half of 2017, KDE has been going through the ambitious effort of having its community propose and choose goals for the next 3-4 years.
These goals have been set now, and I was thrilled to learn that my proposal on Streamlined onboarding of new contributors was chosen and many other KDE contributors believed this was a goal worth pursuing in the near future and voted for it.
The other two proposals that were selected are Top-notch Usability and Productivity for Basic Software and Privacy.
