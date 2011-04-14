Language Selection

Software: Downloaders, KBibTeX, Atelier and KDE

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of January 2018 02:59:49 PM Filed under
Software
  • cURL vs. wget: Their Differences, Usage and Which One You Should Use

    For downloading files directly from the Linux command line, there are two utilities that immediately come to mind: wget and cURL. They share a lot of features and can easily get many of the same tasks accomplished.

    Though they share similar features, they aren’t exactly the same. These programs fit slightly different roles and use cases, and do have traits that make each better for certain situations.

  • KBibTeX 0.7 (the final version for KDE4)

    After a beta version in September and a release candidate in October, there is finally a release of KBibTeX 0.7.
    A tag has been set and tar balls have been published.

    The only changes compared to the release candidate are attempts to fix online search issues with Google Scholar and IEEE Xplore.

  • New Year, New Atelier

    There are about two months now that AtCore reached its beta stage and we release it with the test client.  On my Docker Hub account, the image of AtCore(Master and Beta) was pulled more than 30 times, and based on my Analytics data the AppImage, Windows and MacOs versions were downloaded 30 times.

  • KDE Community Goal: Streamlined onboarding of new contributors

    Over the second half of 2017, KDE has been going through the ambitious effort of having its community propose and choose goals for the next 3-4 years.

    These goals have been set now, and I was thrilled to learn that my proposal on Streamlined onboarding of new contributors was chosen and many other KDE contributors believed this was a goal worth pursuing in the near future and voted for it.

    The other two proposals that were selected are Top-notch Usability and Productivity for Basic Software and Privacy.

Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin

  • Linode and Vultr no longer disables SELinux by default in Fedora Server 27
    The two virtual private server (VPS) hosting providers Linode and Vultr have been offering server instances of Fedora Server with Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) enforcement disabled by default. New instances deployed with Fedora Server 27 now enable SELinux in enforcing mode by default; aligning them to the upstream Fedora defaults. SELinux is a mandatory access control system managed by a set of security policies that the Kernel use to limit what processes and users can do on the system. One of Fedora’s differentiating features compared to other Linux distributions is its well-maintained and low-friction default SELinux policy set.
  • Massive Security Flaw In Intel CPUs: Upcoming Linux & Windows Fixes To Slow Down Your PC
  • Critical Flaw Reported In phpMyAdmin Lets Attackers Damage Databases
    A critical security vulnerability has been reported in phpMyAdmin—one of the most popular applications for managing the MySQL database—which could allow remote attackers to perform dangerous database operations just by tricking administrators into clicking a link. Discovered by an Indian security researcher, Ashutosh Barot, the vulnerability is a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attack and affects phpMyAdmin versions 4.7.x (prior to 4.7.7).

Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”

GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Read more Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide

