More on Valve's Denial
-
Valve Claims Steam Isn't Banning Accounts Called 'Catbot'
-
Valve denies automatically banning TF2 players for having ‘catbot’ in their OS username
Over the last couple of days, Valve has faced some criticism from Linux players after reports came in that automatic VAC bans were being passed down to those with ‘catbot’ in their Linux username. For those who don’t know, a catbot is an aiming cheat for Team Fortress 2, for a while it went undetected by the VAC anti-cheat system, but recently the ban hammer finally came down on those players. This led to some of them claiming foul play on VAC’s part.
-
Attempt to stop bots could inadvertently ban innocent players.
So it seems that the report below was incorrect. I initially wrote that Valve was banning Linux users with Linux usernames that included the word ‘catbot’, but Valve has said those claims were a “tactic employed by cheaters to try and sow discord and distrust among anticheat systems”.
-
