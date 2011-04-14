today's howtos
PyCharm: Python IDE for Professional Developers
Turn off color in Linux terminal/bash session
Linux/Unix desktop fun: Simulates the display from “The Matrix”
How to install the Prometheus monitoring system on Ubuntu 16.04
Taking notes with MkDocs
Enabling SAML-based SSO with Remote EJB through Picketlink
Simple guide for CPanel installation on CentOS & RHEL
Creating an Offline YUM repository for LAN
Files transfer using scp & rsync commands
How To Find The Installed Proprietary Packages In Arch Linux
Lenovo laptop read-only BIOS/UEFI - Solution
Analyzing APACHE logs in CLI (& GUI) using GoAccess
Complete guide for mounting drives in Linux systems
Check Linux filesystem for errors: FSCK command with examples
Networking Bonding in RHEL/CentOS 7: Combining multiple NICs into one
Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin
Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”
GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide
More on Valve's Denial
