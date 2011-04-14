Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”
GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint.
Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04
Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin
