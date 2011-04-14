Security: SELinux, Intel, Critical Flaw In phpMyAdmin Linode and Vultr no longer disables SELinux by default in Fedora Server 27 The two virtual private server (VPS) hosting providers Linode and Vultr have been offering server instances of Fedora Server with Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) enforcement disabled by default. New instances deployed with Fedora Server 27 now enable SELinux in enforcing mode by default; aligning them to the upstream Fedora defaults. SELinux is a mandatory access control system managed by a set of security policies that the Kernel use to limit what processes and users can do on the system. One of Fedora’s differentiating features compared to other Linux distributions is its well-maintained and low-friction default SELinux policy set.

Massive Security Flaw In Intel CPUs: Upcoming Linux & Windows Fixes To Slow Down Your PC

Critical Flaw Reported In phpMyAdmin Lets Attackers Damage Databases A critical security vulnerability has been reported in phpMyAdmin—one of the most popular applications for managing the MySQL database—which could allow remote attackers to perform dangerous database operations just by tricking administrators into clicking a link. Discovered by an Indian security researcher, Ashutosh Barot, the vulnerability is a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attack and affects phpMyAdmin versions 4.7.x (prior to 4.7.7).

Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara” GTK 3.22 is a major stable release for GTK3. From there on, the theming engine and the APIs are stable. This is a great milestone for GTK3. It also means Linux Mint 19.x (which will become our main development platform) will use the same version of GTK as LMDE 3, and distributions which use components we develop, such as Fedora, Arch..etc. This should ease development and increase the quality of these components outside of Linux Mint. Also: Linux Mint 19 "Tara" Slated for Release in May/June 2018, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux Mint Translation Guide