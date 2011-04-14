Language Selection

KDE Plasma 5.13 Preview

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of January 2018 03:11:04 PM
KDE
  • KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Environment to Feature Better Web Browser Integration

    While many are waiting impatiently for the release of the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment, the KDE community announced today on Twitter a new feature of KDE Plasma 5.13.

    Yes, you're reading it right, we're talking about KDE Plasma 5.13, the version of the Linux desktop environment that will be coming after KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, which is hitting the streets at the end of the month, on January 30, 2018.

    A short-lived branch, KDE Plasma 5.13 will be released on June 12, 2018, and it appears that it brings better web browser integration by allowing users to control and monitor various aspects of their web browser like playback, downloads, and tabs.

  • Better Browser-Desktop Integration Coming For KDE Plasma 5.13

    One of the new features being worked on by KDE developers in the new year is better desktop integration with web browsers.

    Expected to arrive with Plasma 5.13 is better desktop integration with Chrome/Chromium browsers and potentially Firefox too (there is an experimental Firefox add-on here). From the Plasma shell even with a minimized browser window you can now start/pause/mute any playing content, monitor browser downloads from the notification panel, and also find open browser tabs via Plasma's "Run Command" utility.

