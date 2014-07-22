Programming: LLVM 7.0, FarmBot, Mozilla and Rust LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development LLVM/Clang 6.0 has been branched, thus making LLVM/Clang 7.0 open for development on master. The LLVM 6.0 branching has taken place a few weeks earlier than is traditionally done to satisfy an unnamed, large user of LLVM to jive with that company's internal testing processes. The branching / feature development is now over but the release candidates will not begin until mid-January.

FarmBot Wants to Cultivate an Open-Source Future for Remote Farming “Farm from anywhere” is a phrase we’re likely to hear more and more of as technology enables easier access to fresh, locally grown food. We just wrote about Babylon Micro-Farms, a remote, hydroponic farm you can keep inside your living room. There’s also a healthy urban farming market: thanks to companies like Farmshelf and Smallhold, restaurants, schools, and the average consumer get better access to fresh food and more involved in the food production itself.

The Rust Programming Language Blog: New Year's Rust: A Call for Community Blogposts ‘Tis the season for people and communities to reflect and set goals- and the Rust team is no different. Last month, we published a blogpost about our accomplishments in 2017, and the teams have already begun brainstorming goals for next year. Last year, the Rust team started a new tradition: defining a roadmap of goals for the upcoming year. We leveraged our RFC process to solicit community feedback. While we got a lot of awesome feedback on that RFC, we’d like to try something new in addition to the RFC process: a call for community blog posts for ideas of what the goals should be. As open source software becomes more and more ubiquitous and popular, the Rust team is interested in exploring new and innovative ways to solicit community feedback and participation. We’re commited to extending and improving our community organization and outreach- and this effort is just the first of what we hope to be many iterations of new kinds of community feedback mechanisms.

This Week in Rust 215 Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Mozilla Will Delete Firefox Crash Reports Collected by Accident Mozilla said last week it would delete all telemetry data collected because of a bug in the Firefox crash reporter. According to Mozilla engineers, Firefox has been collecting information on crashed background tabs from users' browsers since Firefox 52, released in March 2017. Firefox versions released in that time span did not respect user-set privacy settings and automatically auto-submitted crash reports to Mozilla servers. The browser maker fixed the issue with the release of Firefox 57.0.3.

Mozilla GFX: WebRender newsletter #11 Newsletter #11 is finally here, even later than usual due to an intense week in Austin where all of Mozilla’s staff and a few independent contributors gathered, followed by yours truly taking two weeks off.

Fuchsia, Android, and Tizen Mystery OS Fuchsia by Google is now being tested on the Pixelbook iant tech Google is always making efforts to break new grounds. Since August 2016, when the mysterious Fuchsia OS was discovered as a seemingly random open-source code posted on Github by Google, several experiments have been carried out. Its been a year since the operating system has been worked on and contributed to by the developer community. The developing community here that created Fuchsia OS was a Zircon microkernel built by Google, rather than the usual Linux kernels where Android and Chrome OS are held together.

Want to try Google's new Fuchsia OS? Now it's available on Pixelbook Developers can now test out Google's mysterious Fuchsia operating system on its high-end Pixelbook. Google has been developing the new Fuchsia OS in the open for the past year, which has caused intrigue because it hasn't explained what the Linux-free system is for, and whether Fuchsia could in future replace for Chrome OS or Android.

Tizen mobile app problem increases as all ACL enabled Android Apps removed from Tizen Store Yesterday, OpenMobile, the company behind the ACL app, shut down their operations and switched off their website. For those that are not familiar with ACL, it stands for Application Compatibility Layer and it essentially enables Android apps to run on non-Android operating systems including Tizen, Linux, and others. The contract between OpenMobile and Samsung was up for renewal, which Samsung chose not to renew. According to people familiar with the situation, this was the major reason for the company needing to close its doors – as Samsung was a major source of funding for the business.