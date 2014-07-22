Language Selection

today's leftovers: OpenWrt/LEDE, Mapzen and More

Misc
  • Now What?

    Linux Journal was a print magazine for 17+ years, then a digital one for the next 7+. What shall we be now? That's the Big Question, and there are many answers, some of which are already settled.

  • Steve Jobs’s worst decision was promoting Tim Cook

    Fifteen years later, 2 billion smartphones have shipped worldwide, and Microsoft’s mobile OS share is just 1%.

  • Amazon Linux Moves Beyond the Cloud to On-Premises Deployments

    For nearly as long as Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been in operation there has been a Amazon Linux operating system that runs on it. Initially Amazon Linux was just an optimized version of Red Hat's community Fedora Linux, adjusted to work on AWS, but it has evolved over the years.

  • The future of DevOps is mastery of multi-cloud environments

    DevOps is a set of practices that automates the processes between software development and IT teams so they can build, test, and release software more quickly and reliably. The concept of DevOps is founded on building a culture of collaboration between IT and business teams, which have historically functioned in relative siloes. The promised benefits include increased trust, faster software releases, and the ability to solve critical issues quickly.

    That said, implementing a successful DevOps organization requires IT leaders to think more broadly about how to spur a cultural and organizational shift within both their team and the broader organization, as opposed to simply deploying new technologies. A successful DevOps strategy requires a merged focus from both development teams and operational teams on what the company needs to meet its digital transformation objectives. Thus, it is about breaking down siloed groups of people and responsibilities, and—in their place—building teams that can multitask on technical issues and goals.

  • The Linux 2017 GOTY Awards are now open for nominations

    Continuing our tradition and a day later than last year, the Linux 2017 GOTY Awards are now open for nominations.

  • Announcing the OpenWrt/LEDE merge

    The OpenWrt and LEDE projects have announced their unification under the OpenWrt name. The old OpenWrt CC 15.05 release series will receive a limited amount of security and bug fixes, but the current LEDE 17.01 series is the most up-to-date.

  • GIS company Mapzen to shut down but users can still avail open-source data

    But for the admirers of the company, there is still a silver lining: as the data and code is available in open source and users will still be able to run the projects they built using Mapzen tools, as well as some of the company’s tools. Until February 1, when the company will shut down its APIs and support, users are free to grab all that they require.

  • Driving Open Standards in a Fragmented Networking Landscape

    Once upon a time, standards were our friends. They provided industry-accepted blueprints for building homogeneous infrastructures that were reliably interoperable. Company A could confidently build an application and — because of standards — know that it would perform as expected on infrastructure run by Company B.

    Standards have somewhat fallen out of favor as the speed of digital innovation has increased. Today innumerable software applications are created by innumerable developers at an accelerating pace. Standards — once critical for achieving interoperability — have failed to adapt in this brave new world.

    [...]

    The bottom line is that we need to accept that “the only constant is change.” Innovation in software can bring many good things, but we need to learn how we can eliminate the silos, guard against new ones forming, create better interoperability, and simplify operational complexity. The examples above show that by taking a programmatic approach to standards, this degree of interoperability can be achieved even today.

Calamares 3.2 Plan

  • Calamares 3.2 Upgraded Linux Installer Could Be Here In March
    The Calamares project as a reminder aims to be the universal installer framework for Linux systems that is distribution-agnostic and already used by Manjaro and KaOS and OpenMandriva. Calamares 3.2 is being worked on as the installer framework's next major release. Now that we're into 2018, a Calamares 3.2-RC2 release has been made available and they hope to officially ship Calamares 3.2.0 in March.
  • Calamares 3.2 Plan (Revised)
    It’s a new year, and the Calamares 3.1 series has reached 3.1.12, and I’ve been saying that it’s time to switch to Calamares 3.2 development in earnest for some time now. Let’s revisit the Calamares 3.2 plan, and talk about the next three months.

today's howtos

Programming: LLVM 7.0, FarmBot, Mozilla and Rust

  • LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development
    LLVM/Clang 6.0 has been branched, thus making LLVM/Clang 7.0 open for development on master. The LLVM 6.0 branching has taken place a few weeks earlier than is traditionally done to satisfy an unnamed, large user of LLVM to jive with that company's internal testing processes. The branching / feature development is now over but the release candidates will not begin until mid-January.
  • FarmBot Wants to Cultivate an Open-Source Future for Remote Farming
    “Farm from anywhere” is a phrase we’re likely to hear more and more of as technology enables easier access to fresh, locally grown food. We just wrote about Babylon Micro-Farms, a remote, hydroponic farm you can keep inside your living room. There’s also a healthy urban farming market: thanks to companies like Farmshelf and Smallhold, restaurants, schools, and the average consumer get better access to fresh food and more involved in the food production itself.
  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: New Year's Rust: A Call for Community Blogposts
    ‘Tis the season for people and communities to reflect and set goals- and the Rust team is no different. Last month, we published a blogpost about our accomplishments in 2017, and the teams have already begun brainstorming goals for next year. Last year, the Rust team started a new tradition: defining a roadmap of goals for the upcoming year. We leveraged our RFC process to solicit community feedback. While we got a lot of awesome feedback on that RFC, we’d like to try something new in addition to the RFC process: a call for community blog posts for ideas of what the goals should be. As open source software becomes more and more ubiquitous and popular, the Rust team is interested in exploring new and innovative ways to solicit community feedback and participation. We’re commited to extending and improving our community organization and outreach- and this effort is just the first of what we hope to be many iterations of new kinds of community feedback mechanisms.
  • This Week in Rust 215
    Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
  • Mozilla Will Delete Firefox Crash Reports Collected by Accident
    Mozilla said last week it would delete all telemetry data collected because of a bug in the Firefox crash reporter. According to Mozilla engineers, Firefox has been collecting information on crashed background tabs from users' browsers since Firefox 52, released in March 2017. Firefox versions released in that time span did not respect user-set privacy settings and automatically auto-submitted crash reports to Mozilla servers. The browser maker fixed the issue with the release of Firefox 57.0.3.
  • Mozilla GFX: WebRender newsletter #11
    Newsletter #11 is finally here, even later than usual due to an intense week in Austin where all of Mozilla’s staff and a few independent contributors gathered, followed by yours truly taking two weeks off.

Fuchsia, Android, and Tizen

  • Mystery OS Fuchsia by Google is now being tested on the Pixelbook
    iant tech Google is always making efforts to break new grounds. Since August 2016, when the mysterious Fuchsia OS was discovered as a seemingly random open-source code posted on Github by Google, several experiments have been carried out. Its been a year since the operating system has been worked on and contributed to by the developer community. The developing community here that created Fuchsia OS was a Zircon microkernel built by Google, rather than the usual Linux kernels where Android and Chrome OS are held together.
  • Want to try Google's new Fuchsia OS? Now it's available on Pixelbook
    Developers can now test out Google's mysterious Fuchsia operating system on its high-end Pixelbook. Google has been developing the new Fuchsia OS in the open for the past year, which has caused intrigue because it hasn't explained what the Linux-free system is for, and whether Fuchsia could in future replace for Chrome OS or Android.
  • 11 Best AR Apps and Games For Android You Should Check Out In 2018
  • Tizen mobile app problem increases as all ACL enabled Android Apps removed from Tizen Store
    Yesterday, OpenMobile, the company behind the ACL app, shut down their operations and switched off their website. For those that are not familiar with ACL, it stands for Application Compatibility Layer and it essentially enables Android apps to run on non-Android operating systems including Tizen, Linux, and others. The contract between OpenMobile and Samsung was up for renewal, which Samsung chose not to renew. According to people familiar with the situation, this was the major reason for the company needing to close its doors – as Samsung was a major source of funding for the business.

