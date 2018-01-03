Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of January 2018 08:51:19 AM

The initial benchmarks of these security patches published yesterday were focused on Intel desktop hardware following all the media attention around this "Intel CPU bug" now known as Meltdown and Spectre following the disclosure today by Google's Project Zero.

In those initial benchmarks most of the overhead from these page table isolation patches to improve the Linux kernel security were found to slowdown select I/O workloads. Our continued testing through today has found for desktop-type hardware to mostly be impacted on that front with no severe slowdowns in other common desktop workloads. I provided a summary this afternoon of further analyzing the performance on more systems.