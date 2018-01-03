Android Leftovers
What changes to expect in Android Oreo 8.1
Micromax to Launch a $31 Android Go Smartphone in India
Eelo is a Google-less Android alternative from the founder of Mandrake Linux
Android Go Edition smartphones from Indian OEMs may be launched soon
LG waving goodbye to G-series brand in 2018
OnePlus 5 Android Oreo roll out cancelled, OxygenOS 5.0.1 update to be released soon
How to use iCloud email on Android
How to Get Portrait Mode on Your Non-Pixel Android Phone
Some Android games are listening in on your TV viewing habits
TVPaint Introduces A Free Android Version And Looks Ahead To An Exciting 2018
Seicane Lets You Put an Android in Your Dashboard
Android malware mimics Uber's UI to steal your log-in
Android security chief switches to Nest
VM Performance Showing Mixed Impact With Linux 4.15 KPTI Patches
The initial benchmarks of these security patches published yesterday were focused on Intel desktop hardware following all the media attention around this "Intel CPU bug" now known as Meltdown and Spectre following the disclosure today by Google's Project Zero. In those initial benchmarks most of the overhead from these page table isolation patches to improve the Linux kernel security were found to slowdown select I/O workloads. Our continued testing through today has found for desktop-type hardware to mostly be impacted on that front with no severe slowdowns in other common desktop workloads. I provided a summary this afternoon of further analyzing the performance on more systems.
Meltdown And Spectre CPU Flaws Put Computers, Laptops, Phones At Risk
Today Google security blog has posted about the two vulnerabilities that put virtually many computers, phones, laptops using Intel, AMD and ARM CPUs at risk. Using the two major flaws hackers can gain read access to the system memory that may include sensitive data including passwords, encryption keys etc.
Librem Tablet In 2018
