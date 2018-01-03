Language Selection

More Linux Mint 19 Release Details

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of January 2018 05:17:37 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Linux Mint 19 Release Date and Codename Has been Announced

    This is a continually updated article to inform you about Linux Mint 19 release date, features and everything important associated with it.

    Linux Mint 19 codename has just been released. The first release of the upcoming Linux Mint 19 series will be called “Tara”.

  • Linux Mint 18.3: A breath of fresh air? Well, it's a step into the unGNOME

    The Linux Mint project turned out to be an early Christmas present, as it usually does, but this release is perhaps more important than usual given that Mint is much more alone in the Linux distro world than it was just one year ago.

    2017 saw Ubuntu abandon the Unity desktop and come back to the GNOME fold, which means that Linux Mint is now the most popular distro that doesn't ship with GNOME. Mind you, Linux Mint doesn't just not ship GNOME by default, it doesn't ship a GNOME version at all. That doesn't just make it unique, but also more important than ever.

  • Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Release Date Announced: Know Expected Features Here

    The latest release of Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” kicked off the development of the new Linux Mint 19.x series. In a recent blog post, the development team shared some brief updates on the same. It has been confirmed that the first release in this series will be called Linux Mint 19 “Tara.” “Tara is a popular name here in Ireland, and the name of someone we really like,” the announcement read.

  • Linux Mint team targets May or June 2018 for Linux Mint 19 release

    The release of Linux Mint 18.3 in November 2017 put the development focus of the team on Linux Mint 19, the next major version of the popular Linux distribution.

    Linux Mint 19 is the first significant release of the operating system since June 2016 when Linux Mint 17, codename Sarah, was released by the team.

Android Leftovers

VM Performance Showing Mixed Impact With Linux 4.15 KPTI Patches

The initial benchmarks of these security patches published yesterday were focused on Intel desktop hardware following all the media attention around this "Intel CPU bug" now known as Meltdown and Spectre following the disclosure today by Google's Project Zero. In those initial benchmarks most of the overhead from these page table isolation patches to improve the Linux kernel security were found to slowdown select I/O workloads. Our continued testing through today has found for desktop-type hardware to mostly be impacted on that front with no severe slowdowns in other common desktop workloads. I provided a summary this afternoon of further analyzing the performance on more systems. Read more

Meltdown And Spectre CPU Flaws Put Computers, Laptops, Phones At Risk

Today Google security blog has posted about the two vulnerabilities that put virtually many computers, phones, laptops using Intel, AMD and ARM CPUs at risk. Using the two major flaws hackers can gain read access to the system memory that may include sensitive data including passwords, encryption keys etc. Read more

Librem Tablet In 2018

  • Purism Planning To Release Their Librem Tablet In 2018
    Not only is Purism working on their Librem 5 smartphone this year with hopes of still readying the software and hardware for shipping to consumers in 2019, but they are also planning to unveil their tablet this year. Todd Weaver, the founder and CEO of Purism, posted today about the company's goals for 2018. Besides releasing the development board for the Librem 5 phone this year and working on other efforts for their smartphone plans, they are also planning to "release the much-anticipated Librem tablet."
  • Happy New Year! Purism Goals for 2018
    Purism has some lofty goals that seem more attainable with each advancement that we make. Our pace for these achievements is already impressive, and we plan on maintaining and exceeding that pace in 2018.

