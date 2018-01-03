Latest on Hardware Catastrophe
A Major Security Vulnerability Has Plagued 'Nearly All' Intel CPUs For Years
That Pervasive Chip Bug Is Worse Than Originally Feared
Fixing Serious Bugs in Widely Used Computer Chips Means Slowing Down Your Machine
A flaw in many chips leaves devices vulnerable to attack unless they’re patched with software that will make them sluggish. Some semiconductors from ARM, whose chips are popular with mobile phone makers, are also affected. AMD chips may also be affected, though the company told Axios there is a “near zero” risk to its products.
Researchers Discover Two Major Flaws in the World’s Computers
