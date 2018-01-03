Plasma 5.11.5 bugfix release available in backports PPA for Artful Aardvark 17.10
The 5th and final bugfix update (5.11.5) of the Plasma 5.11 series is now available for users of Kubuntu Artful Aardvark 17.10 to install via our Backports PPA.
This update also includes an upgrade of KDE Frameworks to version 5.41.
Also: Kubuntu 17.10 Users Can Now Update to the KDE Plasma 5.11.5 Desktop Environment
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1823 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 117 released
The first Core Update is ready to be released today and it comes withh a huge number of various bug and security fixes.
GNOME: GtkSourceView, Friends of GNOME, GIMP, OpenType
GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago