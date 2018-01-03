GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
-
Dell XPS 13 with 8th-gen Intel Core now available (with Windows or Ubuntu)
Dell’s new XPS 13 laptop is thinner than its predecessors, features slimmer bezels, and adds a Windows Hello-compatible infrared camera. There’s also a brand new white model if you prefer that to the black and silver version Dell’s been offering for the past few years.
-
Taking a Look at Linux
Linux, the open-source operating system project first developed by Linus Torvalds in 1991, is now used by millions of people on desktop computers, mobile devices and servers; Google’s Android and Chrome OS even have Linux roots. Because the software has been free and open for developers to enhance and improve for years, Linux is now available in many versions (typically called “distributions”) that vary in complexity and user interface.
In terms of being able to do everything a Windows desktop can do, a Linux system is certainly capable of most common tasks, like browsing the web, sending and receiving email, creating documents and spreadsheets, streaming music and editing photos. Many Linux distributions include all the basic programs you need, and you can install others from Linux software repositories online, but make a list of everything you need to do on the computer and make sure you have a Linux solution for it.
-
Pros and cons of Linux
Windows today beats almost all the markets thanks to its simplicity and large number of programs and games in a free access. We are used to Windows since there are no compatible systems like Windows. However, it is not true. Only a small number of people might have heard about Linux. This operating system started at the beginning of 90th and quickly gained popularity for supercomputers and huge server rooms. Today, you will actually be able to compare all the advantages and disadvantages of Linux operating system to understand whether it is worth your attention or not. Maybe, you will be even convinced of switching over to Linux after all. So let's start with advantages and disadvantages and then a small summary that I hope will help you to process all the newly acquainted information.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 505 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 117 released
The first Core Update is ready to be released today and it comes withh a huge number of various bug and security fixes.
GNOME: GtkSourceView, Friends of GNOME, GIMP, OpenType
GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago