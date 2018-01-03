Red Hat: Government, DeployHub, Amazon and More
Sierra Wireless mangOH® Red Open Source Hardware Platform Wins IoT Development Tool of the Year
Driving innovation with the Red Hat Government Symposium
“Open source is the best source for choice and security.” These were the first words that Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, Red Hat, chose to open his talk at the recent 2017 Red Hat Government Symposium. The yearly Red Hat Government Symposium goes beyond demos and new product announcements to explore the best practices to successfully leverage people, process and technology in order to maximize digital transformation and modernization initiatives within the government.
Continuous deployment tool DeployHub now certified by Red Hat
In an effort to make application release automation easier for DevOps teams, Red Hat has announced DeployHub OSS and Pro by OpenMake is now certified by the company and available in its Connect Container Catalog.
DeployHub OSS is an “open source continuous deployment tool built by developers for developers to achieve agile DevOps,” according to Red Hat. It features a fully functional version, ansible integration, an agentless architecture, and CI integrations.
Red Hat: Don’t Panic Over Amazon’s Move into Enterprise, Says Deutsche
Investors in Linux and open-source software distributor Red Hat (RHT) should not be worried that the company is competing directly with Amazon (AMZN) in Linux now within the enterprise, not just the cloud, urges Deutsche Bank’s Karl Keirstead, who reiterates a Buy rating on Red Hat, and a $150 price target.
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 117 released
The first Core Update is ready to be released today and it comes withh a huge number of various bug and security fixes.
GNOME: GtkSourceView, Friends of GNOME, GIMP, OpenType
GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
Android Leftovers
