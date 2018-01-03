Software: Flameshot, GhostWriter, Tablao, Opera 50
-
Flameshot is the Linux Screenshot Tool I’ve Been Longing for
As a blogger I take a lot of screenshots and annotate a lot of screenshots. Any app that can help to speed up my workflow is super appreciated.
-
GhostWriter is a gorgeous distraction-free markdown editor for Windows and Linux
Writers are fiercely loyal to the tools they use. For years, I swore by the ultra-slimline markdown editor iA Writer. Sadly, this hugely popular app is a macOS exclusive, and when I ditched my MacBook Pro to join the PC world, I had to leave it behind.
For ages now, I’ve searched for a successor to iA Writer, and nothing has ever come close. That is, until I stumbled upon GhostWriter, which is available for Linux and Windows.
For the past month, I’ve used it as my daily driver on Ubuntu 17.10. I compose almost all of my articles in it. Rather quickly, I’ve become an enthusiastic fan.
-
20 Free Open Source Applications I Found in Year 2017
It is time to share a list of the best 20 Free and Open Source Software I found during the year 2017. Some of these programs may not be new in that they weren’t released for the first time in 2017, but they are new and have been helpful to me. It is in the spirit of sharing that I’m writing this article hoping you find some of these programs useful as well.
-
Tablao – The Easiest Way to Create HTML Tables
Tablao is a cross-platform table editor with which you can easily create tables in HTML the way you would create tables in Excel.
You no more need to write cumbersome HTML-tags, Markdown- or ASCII tables. But unlike Excel, Tablao creates correct HTML tables without any style information and very easy to use in your own HTML documents.
-
Opera 50 Browser Now Available for Windows, macOS, Linux With Anti-Cryptocurrency Mining Feature and More
Opera Software has released the latest Opera 50 version desktop browser for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Opera includes numerous new features such as a new anti-cryptomining feature and Chromecast & VR 360 support for the Oculus VR headset. These features were initially available on the beta RC version of Opera 50.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 386 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 117 released
The first Core Update is ready to be released today and it comes withh a huge number of various bug and security fixes.
GNOME: GtkSourceView, Friends of GNOME, GIMP, OpenType
GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago