Install Logrotate in Linux (CentOS, RHEL, Fedora, Ubuntu, Debian)
Desktop Devuan on ZFS
How to Enable Syntax Highlighting in Vi/Vim Editor
Pinfo – A CLI Program To Read Info And Man Pages In Color
How to Play Multiplayer Party Games on Your Chromecast
[Older] Machine reservation and multi-tenancy in MAAS
How To Install Concrete5 CMS on Debian 9
SMEP emulation in PTI
[Howto] Run programs as non-root user on privileged ports via Systemd
JBoss Data Virtualization on OpenShift: Integrating a Remote SQL Server Database
Using diceware to generate passwords
How to Change Your Linux Console Fonts
IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 117 released
The first Core Update is ready to be released today and it comes withh a huge number of various bug and security fixes.
GNOME: GtkSourceView, Friends of GNOME, GIMP, OpenType
GNU/Linux on Desktops: Dell, New York Times, Pros and cons of Linux
Android Leftovers
