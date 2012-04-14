Graphics: Etnaviv, RADV, NVIDIA and Mesa
Etnaviv DRM Updates Roll Out For Linux 4.16
Lucas Stach has submitted the DRM driver updates for Etnaviv that are requested to be pulled for Linux 4.16.
This open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver continues getting better. Besides some basic fixes, the Etnaviv-Next 4.16 changes include occlusion query buffer support in their command stream validator, fixes/cleanups needed to turn on GPU performance profiling, and prep work for hooking in to the DRM GPU scheduler.
RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Support For ETC2 Textures
RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has wired in support for ETC2 texture compression to this Mesa-based, open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.
The textureCompressionETC2 device feature is now supported by the RADV driver with the latest patches. This ETC2 lossy texture compression support is handled by Radeon GPU hardware with Stoney Ridge APUs or Vega "GFX9" GPUs and newer, including Raven Ridge.
Solus Experimenting With Qt Wayland Compositor, NVIDIA EGLStreams Support
Solus taking a break from their Steam Linux integration improvements and their other open-source desktop innovations has been experimenting with their own Qt Wayland compositor over the holiday period.
The Solus team shared some holiday experiments they were doing with a QtWayland-based Wayland compositor with their Budgie 11 desktop environment. Interestingly, they made use of NVIDIA proprietary driver support with EGLStreams.
NVIDIA Gaming Performance Minimally Impacted By KPTI Patches
Earlier this week when news was still emerging on the "Intel CPU bug" now known as Spectre and Meltdown I ran some Radeon gaming tests with the preliminary Linux kernel patches providing Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) support. Contrary to the hysteria, the gaming performance was minimally impacted with those open-source Radeon driver tests while today are some tests using the latest NVIDIA driver paired with a KPTI-enabled kernel.
NVIDIA 390.12 Linux Driver Reaches Beta
NVIDIA has released their first beta driver in the long-awaited 390 series.
This driver update is notable in that it should have a workaround for the recent vRAM memory leakage. Additionally, the 390 series will be the last supporting 32-bit.
10-bit Color Visual Support Lands In Mesa
Mario Kleiner's work on plumbing Mesa for handling 10-bit colors has landed in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.
These patches have been floating around for a few months for getting Mesa/Gallium3D ready for 10-bit color visuals that go from 256 luminosity levels per color/channel with 8-bit color to 1024 levels with 10-bit. Many GPUs support 10-bit color while the number of monitors so far supporting 10-bit color isn't too common, at least not yet.
Mesa 17.3.2 Being Prepped With Fixes For RADV Vulkan, Unreal Engine 4 Games
For those of you riding the Mesa 17.3 stable train, the second point release is expected for release this weekend with many fixes.
The release candidate for Mesa 17.3.2 was issued today by Collabora's Emil Velikov who continues serving as Mesa's primary release manager. So far there is just over one dozen patches queued up but over one dozen more still being reviewed.
RADV Supports Android Native Buffer, Increasing Likelihood Of Chrome/Android AMD Device
The open-source Mesa RADV Vulkan driver, RADV, now has patches for supporting VK_ANDROID_native_buffer.
Mesa 17.3.2 release candidate
