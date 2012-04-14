Red Hat Leftovers
-
Grab scales to meet business demands with open source IT automation and management
By deploying Red Hat Ansible Tower, an enterprise open source IT automation and management solution, Grab increased its app uptime to 99.99%, reduced development and deployment time, and streamlined infrastructure management with role-based access and automated deployments. As a result, Grab’s users can access the app when needed, and its IT teams can ensure systems are stable and scale to match feature and user base growth.
-
Beta Testing in the Ever-Changing World of Automation
The International Standards Organization (ISO) has been focused on the standards around quality versus usability over time. In 1998 ISO identified efficiency, effectiveness and satisfaction as major attributes of usability. In 1999 a quality model was proposed, involving an approach to measure quality in terms of software quality and external factors. In 2001 the ISO/IEC 9126-4 standard suggested that the difference between usability and the quality in use is a matter of context of use. ISO/IEC 9126-4 also distinguished external quality versus internal quality and defined related metrics. Metrics for external quality can be obtained only by executing the software product in the system environment for which the product is intended.
This shows that without usability/human computer interaction (HCI) in the right context, the
quality process is incomplete. The context referred to here is fundamental to a beta test where you have real users in a real environment, thereby making the case of the beta test stronger.
Beta Testing Challenges
Now that we know why beta testing is so very critical, let’s explore the challenges that are involved with a beta stage.
Any time standards are included, including ISO/IEC 9126, most of these models are static and none of them accurately describe the relationship between phases in the product development cycle and appropriate usability measures at specific project milestones. Any standard also provides relatively few guidelines about how to interpret scores from specific usability metrics. And specific to usability as a quality factor, it is worth noting that usability is that aspect of quality where the metrics have to be interpreted.
-
OpenShift Commons Briefing #112: Kubernetes 1.9 Release Update with Derek Carr (Red Hat)
In this briefing, Red Hat’s Derek Carr talks us through the recent Kubernetes 1.9 release features and functions and reviews what is in the works for release 1.10. The briefing is a great guide to the 1.9 Release which went out the door at the very end of 2017. The 1.9 release had a strong focus on fixing bugs, maturing existing features to beta or stable. For Kubernetes 1.9, “Stability” is a key feature with an emphasis on refining, polishing, scale, and tightening up production matters.
-
Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Red Hat (RHT) Holding; Trimble (TRMB) Sellers Decreased By 25.66% Their Shorts
-
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC
-
Evercore ISI Boosts Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $140.00
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 731 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Desktop GNU/Linux: Distros and Dell XPS 13
Security: KPTI, Meltdown and Spectre
today's howtos
A school in India defies the traditional education model
Located in a sleepy village just two hours away from the bustling metropolis of Mumbai is a school that defies traditional educational models by collaboratively owning, building, and sharing knowledge and technology. The school uses only open source software and hardware in its approach to learning, and takes pride in the fact that none of its students have used or even seen proprietary software, including the ubiquitous Windows operating system. The Tamarind Tree School, located in Dahanu Taluka, Maharashtra, India, is an experiment in open education. Open education is a philosophy about how people produce, share, and build on knowledge and technology, advocating a world in which education is for social good, and everyone has equal opportunity and access to education, training, and knowledge. Also: 3 flexible tools for managing hotel reservations and more
Recent comments
4 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 3 hours ago
5 days 19 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago