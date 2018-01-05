UBports Is Making Progress With Unity 8 On The Desktop
While it's approaching one year since Canonical decided to divest from Unity 8 and mobile/convergence, the UBports community continues making some progress in getting their forked desktop environment ready for their forked Ubuntu Touch environment as well as the desktop.
Shared this weekend on YouTube is a new video showing off the current state of Unity 8 on the desktop. Recent work by the UBports folks includes better XMir support so applications like Google Chrome will behave properly, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A quick update: eelo is getting some momentum
Honestly, when I started eelo a few weeks ago, I thought that maybe it would catch the attention of a few hundreds people in my personal network, and be a cool “side-project” project for me. Nothing more… But the Kickstarter campaign seems to actually catch a lot of attention. It completed its initial goal in 6 days and did 200% in 15 days. We’re getting more and more articles about eelo in the press, and more than 2600 people have registered at eelo.io. What’s more interesting is that the incoming web traffic at eelo.io is coming from all over the world. So either eelo is addressing a “global niche”, or it really has the potential to become a game changer. And as concerns about data privacy are really growing, my bet is that we could actually become a game changer.
Debian/Ubuntu: deepin GNU/Linux, Lubuntu, Debian LTS
Red Hat Leftovers
KDE: Latte Dock and LibAlkimia
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
6 days 19 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago