KDE: Latte Dock and LibAlkimia
Latte Dock, KDE Fundraising 2017
Latte Dock is preparing its next stable version (0.7.3) which you will be able to get the next days and of course new features at its git version. I wont describe now the fixes, improvements and new features both versions contain because this article is for another reason.
LibAlkimia 7.0 released
LibAlkimia is a base library that contains support for financial applications based on the Qt C++ framework.
One of its main features is the encapsulation of The GNU Multiple Precision Arithmetic Library (GMP) and so providing a simple object to be used representing monetary values in the form of rational numbers. All the mathematical details are hidden inside the AlkValue object.
