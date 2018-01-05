Standards/Graphics: Alliance for Open Media (AOM), Vulkan 1.0.67, Mega/RadeonSI
-
Apple joins Alliance for Open Media to support online video compression
Iphone flogger Apple has quietly joined the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), a consortium focused on developing next-generation media formats, codecs and technologies
-
Vulkan 1.0.67 Released With Conservative Rasterization Extension
The Khronos Group has released their first Vulkan graphics/compute programming specification update of 2018.
Vulkan 1.0.67 is the newest specification for this nearly two-year-old standard. It's been over one month since the Vulkan 1.0.66 update but now there's finally v1.0.67 to ring in the new year. While there's been a lot of time, this update mostly consists of documentation fixes and only one new extension.
-
Marek Working On 32-bit GPU Pointers For RadeonSI
Well known open-source AMD 3D driver developer Marek Olšák has published a set of new patches featuring his latest optimization work: 32-bit GPU pointers.
15 patches sent out this Saturday plumb into RadeonSI/Gallium3D support for 32-bit heaps, a 32-bit virtual memory allocator in the Radeon Winsys, and other changes for supporting 32-bit GPU pointers. These Mesa patches also depend upon two yet-to-be-merged LLVM patches in their AMDGPU back-end.
-
