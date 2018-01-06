Today in Techrights
- Patent ‘Industry’ Settles on Use of Buzzwords for Bypassing § 101/Alice Rules in the United States
- In US District Courts Patent Litigation Fell by a Whopping 17% Last Year
- China’s Self-Destructive Patent Policy Will Replace Assembly Lines of Products With Assembly Lines of Low-Quality Patents and Lawsuits
- Anonymous “Kluwer Patent Blogger” is Probably Just Bristows LLP Hiding Its Identity While It Publicly Lies or Distorts Facts About UPC
- The Mystery and Secrecy of the Decision to Disband the EPO’s Auditory Function After Battistelli Became President
- Shortly After His EPO Appointment Benoît Battistelli Already Ignored the Judicial System of the EPO
- Patent Maximalists’ Utopia: INPI-Like Patent Systems Where Every Application is Blessed and WIPO-Inspired Assumption That the More, the Merrier
- When All That’s Left is a Bunch of Patents: Stories of IBM, Finjan, Ericsson, and Citrix
- The Federal Circuit (High Patent Court) is Still No Friend of Patent Maximalists and Microsoft Cases Are Belatedly Recalled by Them
Lenovo laptops were among those most affected by the ‘bug’, though reports were also filed by users of devices from other computer vendors, including Acer and Dell. The bug could corrupt the BIOS of an affected laptop, leaving the user unable to save settings or make changes. In extreme cases the bug left users unable to boot their laptop at all.
