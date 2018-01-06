Language Selection

Linux 4.16 To Feature More BFQ Optimizations

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of January 2018 01:30:37 PM Filed under
Linux

For fans of the BFQ I/O scheduler, more improvements for it are coming with Linux 4.16.

Linaro's Paolo Valente had his latest feature updates for the Budget Fair Queueing (BFQ) I/O scheduler pulled in to the block subsystem's "-next" tree, a few weeks ahead of the Linux 4.16 merge window.

today's howtos

OSS and Sharing

  • Computer History Museum will release Apple's Lisa Operating system for free as open source
    The Computer History Museum in California has planned to release Apple's legendary Lisa operating system (OS) for free as open source this year, the media reported.
  • Germany vs Elsevier: universities win temporary journal access after refusing to pay fees
    The Dutch publishing giant Elsevier has granted uninterrupted access to its paywalled journals for researchers at around 200 German universities and research institutes that had refused to renew their individual subscriptions at the end of 2017. The institutions had formed a consortium to negotiate a nationwide licence with the publisher. They sought a collective deal that would give most scientists in Germany full online access to about 2,500 journals at about half the price that individual libraries have paid in the past. But talks broke down and, by the end of 2017, no deal had been agreed. Elsevier now says that it will allow the country’s scientists to access its paywalled journals without a contract until a national agreement is hammered out.
  • Open Source Prosthetic Leg, with Elliott Rouse
    Elliott Rouse is an Assistant Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Michigan, where he directs the Neurobionics Lab. The vision of his group is to discover the fundamental science that underlies human joint dynamics during locomotion and incorporate these discoveries in a new class of wearable robotic technologies. The Lab uses technical tools from mechanical and biomedical engineering applied to the complex challenges of human augmentation, physical medicine, rehabilitation and neuroscience. Dr. Rouse and his research have been featured at TED, on the Discovery Channel, CNN, National Public Radio, Wired Magazine UK, Business Insider, and Odyssey Magazine.
  • Rust 1.23 Lowers Rustc Memory Usage
    For fans of Rust that didn't hear yet, Rust 1.23 was released this week as the newest stable version of this popular programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
  • A Brief History of sed
  • tint 0.0.5
    A maintenance release of the tint package arrived on CRAN earlier this week. Its name expands from tint is not tufte as the package offers a fresher take on the Tufte-style for html and pdf presentations.

Security: CPU Bugs, Western Digital Back Doors

  • There will always be hardware bugs
    By now everyone has seen the latest exploit, meltdown and spectre, complete with logos and full academic paper. The gist of this is that side channel attacks on CPUs are now actually plausible instead of mostly theoretical. LWN (subscribe!) has a good collection of posts about actual technical details and mitigations. Because this involves hardware and not just software, fixes get more complicated.
  • What are Meltdown and Spectre? Here’s what you need to know.
  • Intel faces class action lawsuits regarding Meltdown and Spectre
    The three lawsuits—filed in California, Indiana, and Oregon (PDF)—cite not just the security vulnerabilities and their potential impact, but also Intel's response time to them. Researchers notified Intel about the flaws in June. Now, Intel faces a big headache. The vast majority of its CPUs in use today are impacted, and more class action complaints may be filed beyond these three.
  • Western Digital My Cloud drives have a built-in backdoor
    Western Digital's network attached storage solutions have a newfound vulnerability allowing for unrestricted root access. James Bercegay disclosed the vulnerability to Western Digital in mid-2017. After allowing six months to pass, the full details and proof-of-concept exploit have been published. No fix has been issued to date. More troubling is the existence of a hard coded backdoor with credentials that cannot be changed. Logging in to Western Digital My Cloud services can be done by anybody using "mydlinkBRionyg" as the administrator username and "abc12345cba" as the password. Once logged in, shell access is readily available followed with plenty of opportunity for injection of commands.

Ubuntu 17.10 Will Be Re-Released on January 11, Will No Longer Brick Laptops

Lenovo laptops were among those most affected by the ‘bug’, though reports were also filed by users of devices from other computer vendors, including Acer and Dell. The bug could corrupt the BIOS of an affected laptop, leaving the user unable to save settings or make changes. In extreme cases the bug left users unable to boot their laptop at all. Read more

