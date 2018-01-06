Games: Wine 3.0 RC5, Super Indie Kart and More
Wine 3.0 RC5 released, it's a pretty quiet one
Wine 3.0 RC5 was released yesterday and it's a very quiet release in terms of bug fixes, but here it is anyway.
They're currently in a code freeze remember, so they're not working on features right now. This is to ensure the 3.0 release is as solid as possible. It's good that they're doing this, as they really have worked incredibly hard this past year to implement so many new features. A little time to focus on stability is always a good thing!
The developer of 'Super Indie Karts' is planning on a Linux build for this retro racer
Super Indie Karts [Steam, Official Site] is an Early Access retro 16-bit style kart racing game, it looks really quite good and the developer is attempting to get it on Linux.
Questr blends together a dating-app swipe mechanic with an RPG, it's weird
Steam hits another record of over 18.5 million concurrent users online
If we think about how many Linux gamers that could be, it might be around 79,673 Linux gamers online if we use the current Linux market share on Steam as reported from December at 0.43%. Likely highly inaccurate, but it's fun to think about.
