Kernel and Graphics: LightNVM, Year 2038 and More
LightNVM 2.0 Support Being Prepped For Linux 4.16
LightNVM is the abstraction layer within the Linux kernel for supporting open-channel NVM Express solid-state drives. LightNVM 2.0 is on the way.
LightNVM 2.0 is on the way and is currently available as a public draft specification. This updated specification will be released soon for dealing with these SSDs that leave management up to the operating system rather than the drive itself.
Input Drivers Are Being Prepped For Year 2038 Safety
While kernel developers are busy with Spectre and Meltdown bugs right now, 20 years from now is the big "Year 2038" problem. Kernel developers are still working through the massive codebase to allow it to function past this "Unix Millenium Bug."
The Year 2038 problem is when on 19 January 2038 that Unix systems storing time as a 32-bit integer will wrap around. Developers for years have been working on Year 2038 fixes but the kernel isn't quite tidied up yet.
Radeon+Ryzen CPUFreq CPU Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Linux 4.15
Taking a break from KPTI and Retpoline benchmarks, here are some tests recently conducted with Linux 4.15 when it comes to trying out the different CPUFreq scaling governors with this latest kernel and running various games with a Radeon RX 580 Polaris graphics card.
VK9, the project to get Direct3D 9 applications to run with Vulkan reached another milestone
In late December last year, the developer of the VK9 project emailed us about hitting another milestone with their project to get Direct3D 9 applications to run with Vulkan.
today's howtos
OSS and Sharing
Security: CPU Bugs, Western Digital Back Doors
Ubuntu 17.10 Will Be Re-Released on January 11, Will No Longer Brick Laptops
Lenovo laptops were among those most affected by the ‘bug’, though reports were also filed by users of devices from other computer vendors, including Acer and Dell. The bug could corrupt the BIOS of an affected laptop, leaving the user unable to save settings or make changes. In extreme cases the bug left users unable to boot their laptop at all.
