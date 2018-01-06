Leftovers: Containers in Research, Opera, KDE Software, Thunderbolt 3, Android and Chrome OS
-
Containers in Research
Last week, I attended the Docker Containers for Reproducible Research Workshop hosted by the Software Sustainability Institute. Many talks were addressing how containers can be used in a high performance computing (HPC) environment. Since running the Docker daemon requires root privileges, most administrators are reluctant to allow users running Docker containers in a HPC environment. This issue as been addressed by Singularity, which is an alternative conterization technology that does not require root privileges. The nice thing is that Singularity allows importing existing Docker images, which allows you creating a Singularity container from anything that is on Docker Hub. Although I only used Docker so far, Singularity sounds like a nice technology I would like to explore in the future.
-
Opera 50 Web Browser Features Cryptocurrency Mining Protection
-
Latte bug fix release v0.7.3 and some news...
Latte Dock v0.7.3 has been released containing many important fixes and improvements! Soon at your distro repos or...
-
Discussing the future of Cantor
It is common to use the new year date to start new projects or give new directions for old ones. The last one is the case for Cantor.
Since when I got the maintainer status for Cantor, I was working to improve the community around the software. Because the great plugins systems of Qt, it is easy to write new backends for Cantor, and in fact in last years Cantor reached the number of 11 backends.
-
Fedora 28 Aiming For Secure Thunderbolt 3 Support
If Fedora developers are successful, Fedora 28 will feature secure and properly supported Thunderbolt 3 device handling out-of-the-box.
Long story short, Fedora 28 will hopefully be featuring Red Hat's Bolt project for dealing with modern Thunderbolt devices. With Thunderbolt allowing for direct access to the PCI Express bus, it opens the system up to DMA attacks and other vulnerabilities. But under Thunderbolt 3 is support for security levels by which devices can be restricted to only DisplayPort acess, user authorization of devices, and secure access. The Linux kernel changes for dealing with Thunderbolt 3 is in place but the user-space portion is not.
-
8 Best Android Launchers To Enhance Looks And Performance Of Your Device in 2018
Android’s dominance over other mobile operating systems is mainly due to the endless customization opportunities it provides to its user base. Launchers are one of the most customizable parts of Android. Android smartphones are inoperable without a launcher, which comprises of your home screen and the catalog of all the apps available on your device. So every device comes with a default launcher pre-installed.
-
This is the new Acer Chromebook 11
Many people diss Chromebooks because they simply don't understand them. No, Chrome OS -- the operating system that powers these laptops -- is not just a glorified web browser. Actually, the OS is a full Linux distribution that is both extremely secure and easy to use. True, they can be deficient for some tasks, such as video editing and hardcore gaming, but let's be honest -- not everyone has those needs. If everything you do is in a browser -- email, web surfing, social media, YouTube, Netflix, etc. -- there is no reason to run Windows and open yourself up to malware and other bad things. Hell, Chromebooks even have Microsoft Office support these days!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 254 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
OSS and Sharing
Security: CPU Bugs, Western Digital Back Doors
Ubuntu 17.10 Will Be Re-Released on January 11, Will No Longer Brick Laptops
Lenovo laptops were among those most affected by the ‘bug’, though reports were also filed by users of devices from other computer vendors, including Acer and Dell. The bug could corrupt the BIOS of an affected laptop, leaving the user unable to save settings or make changes. In extreme cases the bug left users unable to boot their laptop at all.
Recent comments
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 3 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago