GhostBSD 11.1 - FreeBSD for the desktop
GhostBSD is a desktop oriented operating system which is based on FreeBSD. The project takes the FreeBSD operating system and adds a desktop environment, some popular applications, a graphical package manager and Linux binary compatibility. GhostBSD is available in two flavours, MATE and Xfce, and is currently available for 64-bit x86 computers exclusively. I downloaded the MATE edition which is available as a 2.3GB ISO file.
Booting from the installation media brings up a graphical login screen where we can sign into the live desktop environment using "ghostbsd" as the account name with no password. The live MATE desktop is presented with a two panel layout. At the top of the screen we find the Applications, Places and System menus. The top panel also plays host to the system tray. The bottom panel features a task switcher and a widget for switching between virtual desktops. On the desktop we find icons for launching the Caja file manager and the GhostBSD system installer. There is also an icon which launches the HexChat IRC client and automatically connects us with the project's chat room.
Linux 4.15-rc7
Ok, we had an interesting week, and by now everybody knows why we were merging all those odd x86 page table isolation patches without following all of the normal release timing rules. But rc7 itself is actually pretty calm. Yes, there were a few small follow-up patches to the PTI code still, and yes, there's been a fair amount of discussion about the exact details of the Spectre fixes, but at least in general things have been nice and calm. And we're actually back to "normal" in that most of the patches are drivers (mainly GPU, some crypto, some random small things - input layer, platform drivers etc). There are misc small filesystem and arch updates too. The appended shortlog is small enough that it's easy to just scroll down and get a feel for what happened. Also: Linux Kernel 4.15 to Arrive in Two Weeks as Linus Torvalds Releases Seventh RC Linux 4.15-rc7 Kernel Released
Pros and cons of Linux
Obviously, as well as any other software or operating system, Linux has certain benefits and disadvantages. Most of them were already exposed. Linux might be rather disappointing for those who prefer playing games since not all of the are all available for this operating system's users. As well as for gamers, this system will be rather incomprehensible for newcomers due to a console that allows you to perform more complex operations, but demanding much more attention and skills to master it. However, the major advantage for all the users is the security of this system. You may forget about viruses and antiviruses once and for all. Moreover, Linux is far less overloaded comparing with Windows, so it works much faster.
Leftovers: Containers in Research, Opera, KDE Software, Thunderbolt 3, Android and Chrome OS
Kernel and Graphics: LightNVM, Year 2038 and More
