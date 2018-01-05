LinuxAndUbuntu Review Of TrueOS A Unix Based OS
Trust me, the name TrueOS takes me back to 1990s when Tru64 UNIX operating system made its presence. TrueOS is PC-BSD’s new unified brand built upon FreeBSD-CURRENT code base. Note that TrueOS is not a Linux distro but is BSD Unix.
FreeBSD is known for its cutting-edge features, security, scalability, and ability to work both as a server and desktop operating system. TrueOS aims at having user-friendliness with the power of FreeBSD OS. Let us start with going into details of different aspects of the TrueOS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 397 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.15-rc7
Ok, we had an interesting week, and by now everybody knows why we were merging all those odd x86 page table isolation patches without following all of the normal release timing rules. But rc7 itself is actually pretty calm. Yes, there were a few small follow-up patches to the PTI code still, and yes, there's been a fair amount of discussion about the exact details of the Spectre fixes, but at least in general things have been nice and calm. And we're actually back to "normal" in that most of the patches are drivers (mainly GPU, some crypto, some random small things - input layer, platform drivers etc). There are misc small filesystem and arch updates too. The appended shortlog is small enough that it's easy to just scroll down and get a feel for what happened. Also: Linux Kernel 4.15 to Arrive in Two Weeks as Linus Torvalds Releases Seventh RC Linux 4.15-rc7 Kernel Released
Pros and cons of Linux
Obviously, as well as any other software or operating system, Linux has certain benefits and disadvantages. Most of them were already exposed. Linux might be rather disappointing for those who prefer playing games since not all of the are all available for this operating system's users. As well as for gamers, this system will be rather incomprehensible for newcomers due to a console that allows you to perform more complex operations, but demanding much more attention and skills to master it. However, the major advantage for all the users is the security of this system. You may forget about viruses and antiviruses once and for all. Moreover, Linux is far less overloaded comparing with Windows, so it works much faster.
Leftovers: Containers in Research, Opera, KDE Software, Thunderbolt 3, Android and Chrome OS
Kernel and Graphics: LightNVM, Year 2038 and More
Recent comments
2 days 16 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
3 days 23 hours ago
4 days 13 hours ago
4 days 13 hours ago
4 days 15 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago