Today in Techrights
- President Battistelli Silently Curtailed Part Time Home Working Introduced by His British Predecessor, Alison Brimelow
- How the Creation of a Role for ‘Chief Information Officer’ at the EPO Came About
- The Patent Microcosm is Setting Up a Huge Number of Anti-§ 101 Events in an Effort to Thwart Alice and Promote Software Patents
- Outsourcing and Offshoring Patents for Extortion and Tax Evasion
- PTAB Squashes Patent Trolls So the Patent Trolls’ Lobby is Attacking PTAB on a Daily Basis
- Allergan Collapses After Its Patent “Scam” Goes Awry and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Receives Negative Publicity for Abetting
- Links 7/1/2018: New Latte Dock and 4MLinux Releases
today's howtos
Security: Meltdown and Spectre, Kaspersky, PowerPC
Gemini Runs GNU/Linux and Android
