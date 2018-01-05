Gemini Runs GNU/Linux and Android
Planet Computers Gemini hands-on: Nostalgia’s Android reboot
For geeks of a certain generation, there’s something uncontrollably appealing about the Planet Computers Gemini. Fond memories of the classic Psion Series 5 are to blame, of course, and the Android-powered clamshell taps into that nostalgia with pitch-perfect accuracy. Having spent some time pecking at its keys, I have to say I’m swayed.
Hands-on with the Gemini PDA handheld PC with Android, Linux and a 6 inch display
The Gemini PDA is a tiny computer that’s small enough to hold in one hand, but with a keyboard that makes it possible to touch-type… maybe.
Planet Computer introduced the Gemini PDA nearly a year ago and launched a crowdfunding campaign to take the device from prototype to shipping product. Now it’s about ready to ship.
