Security: Meltdown and Spectre, Kaspersky, PowerPC
-
Handling of CPU bugs disclosure 'incredibly bad': OpenBSD's de Raadt
Disclosure of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, which affect mainly Intel CPUs, was handled "in an incredibly bad way" by both Intel and Google, the leader of the OpenBSD project Theo de Raadt claims.
-
Wall Street Journal kicks off 2018 by throwing mud at Kaspersky
Last year, the three big mainstream US newspapers ran articles that more or less spelt the death knell for Kaspersky Lab's deals with the American public sector. The new year has hardly begun, but The Wall Street Journal has been quick off the mark to recycle old claims against the Russian security firm, apparently relying on the old adage that if mud is thrown, then some will stick.
-
Triple Meltdown: How So Many Researchers Found a 20-Year-Old Chip Flaw At the Same Time
In fact, the bizarre confluence of so many disparate researchers making the same discovery of two-decade-old vulnerabilities raises the question of who else might have found the attacks before them—and who might have secretly used them for spying, potentially for years, before this week's revelations and the flood of software fixes from practically every major tech firm that have rushed to contain the threat.
-
Actual field testing of Spectre on various Power Macs (spoiler alert: G3 and 7400 survive!)
-
